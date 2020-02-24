Driver crashes into six parked cars in Atascadero

February 24, 2020

By CCT STAFF

A driver crashed into six parked vehicles in the 4600 block of El Camino Real Sunday afternoon, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Both Atascadero police and firefighters came out to the scene, just south of San Anselmo Road of the collision.

It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the the vehicle. Police did not say whether anyone suffered injuries as a result of the crash.

