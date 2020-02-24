Front Page  »  

Teens arrested for vandalism at Sinsheimer Park in SLO

February 23, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Vandals damaged the playground area at Sinsheimer Park in San Luis Obispo on Sunday, the third incident since Oct. 2019. This time, police arrested four teens suspected of setting playground equipment on fire.

Shortly after midnight, 911 callers reported hearing what sounded like fireworks in the area of Sinsheimer Park. Officers arrived and arrested two teens while two other teens fled the scene, but were caught shortly afterwards.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which appeared to be started with cardboard strips children use to slide down the hill. Fire damage was primarily limited to the upper climbing portions of the children’s play structure, police said.

Because the four suspected vandals are minors, their names are not being released at this time.

In October, vandals cut out and stole a large portion of the synthetic turf from the playground. The city paid about $10,000 to replace the turf, which took about two weeks for the repairs to be completed.

In December, the San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department closed a slide for three to four weeks because of vandalism; the slide was set on fire.


Pete

The typical reply from older ‘responsible’ citizens would be to assume the teens are bums with lousy parents. I’ll stick my neck out and disagree.

Look around, use your memory to imagine your youth. What is there to do for our young’uns? Especially in this modern sanitized world there is very little outlet for their creative interests, energy, rebellion and other drives our kids naturally have. Sit home and play video games?

Sure, messing up a playground is no place to express those things but give the kids a break, since we give them little else.

It is pure folly to expect the average kid to be above average- self driven to achieve high goals. Study hard, obey your parents, invent some new thing in the garage. Most kids don’t even have any goals, I don’t think they even know who they are or what they are doing. They are teenagers, a frightful age of confusion, raging hormones and ignorance.

I don’t know what would be a good outlet for all that energy but for most I don’t think afternoon basketball is it, though a worthwhile endeavor for some.

I imagine most citizens in SLO love our Thursday Farmers Market affair. Do you know how and why that was created? The local high school kids would cruise Higuera and Marsh that night and in an effort to crush the one remaining cool and relatively harmless outlet for them we created an event to make their event impossible. Teenagers cruising and meeting up is an American tradition, I did it long ago. We wanted to see and be seen, hang out. That’s what they need, and society has pretty much wiped even that out. With their expendable time they need something to do, that they want to do.

If you doubt our dear city leaders would do something so callous I call your attention to the early days of the homeless here. Most hung out in Michell Park, the city did their best to ignore the growing issue. After some complaints that some of the homeless found sparse refuge sitting against the back of the Veteran’s Memorial Wall there the city tore the wall down. What would you call that?


02/23/2020 4:55 pm
