Motorcyclist who twice evaded arrests, caught near Orcutt

February 26, 2020

By CCT STAFF

A motorcyclist fled CHP officers in the Santa Maria area twice in the span of a week, getting away the first time and then being caught following both a vehicle and foot pursuit on Tuesday. [KSBY]

Last week, a CHP officer chased a man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The motorcyclist evaded capture, and the CHP called off the pursuit.

At about noon on Tuesday, the officer spotted the same motorcycle on Betteravia Avenue west of Miller Street in Santa Maria. Upon seeing the officer, the motorcyclist ran a red light, prompting the second chase.

The vehicle pursuit continued until the motorcyclist ditched his bike and ran onto private property. There, the suspect kicked open a gate, damaging it.

Officers tracked down the suspect and arrested him along Olivera Canyon Road, east of Orcutt and southeast of Santa Maria. CHP officials say the man is facing two felony evading charges and two drug charges.

Loading...