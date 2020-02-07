San Luis Obispo bans e-cigarette sales

February 7, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Following the lead of a couple of other local jurisdictions, the San Luis Obispo City Council formally adopted an ordinance on Tuesday that prohibits the sale of e-cigarettes.

The ban applies to e-cigarettes that have not been approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA). But thus far, no e-cigarette products have received a premarket review by the FDA.

Likewise, the new San Luis Obispo ordinance prohibits the sale of flavored vape juices and liquids that can be used in various electronic smoking devices.

In promoting the ordinance, city officials cited concern about the rising popularity of vaping among local youth. Proponents of e-cigarette bans argue vaping poses an immediate health risk and has been the cause of some recent teenage deaths in the United States.

Critics, though, argue vaping is a less harmful alternative to long-term cigarette use and can be used to break addiction to traditional cigarettes.

The city of SLO has already banned smoking tobacco in most public places.

Recently, both the city of Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo County adopted similar ordinances banning the sale of e-cigarettes. The city of Morro Bay is also in the process of adopting a ban on the sale of vaping products.

SLO’s ordinance will take effect on May 4.

