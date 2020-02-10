Suspect shoots man in the stomach in Atascadero

By CCT STAFF

A gunman shot a man in the stomach from close range Sunday evening in what may have been an accidental shooting, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in the 8800 block of Old Santa Rosa Road. Officers and firefighters arrived at the scene and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s condition is unclear, but he is expected to survive, according to police.



Following the shooting, the gunman fled the scene. Police are still searching for the suspect, whom they are not identifying at this time.

A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting may have been accidental, according to the police department. Officials are not releasing additional details about the shooting.

