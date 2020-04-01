Are the numbers of new SLO County coronavirus cases leveling?

March 31, 2020

San Luis Obispo County’s attempts to control the spread of the coronavirus appear to be working, with the virus continuing a slow uptick in newly infected individuals. With the three additional cases reported today, 80 residents have tested positive since the first case was reported on March 14.

As of Tuesday afternoon, of the 80 San Luis Obispo County residents who have tested positive for the virus, 10 are in the hospital — with two in intensive care, 30 people have recovered, and 40 of the infected individuals are recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 21

Atascadero 14

Arroyo Grande — 12

San Luis Obispo — 8

Morro Bay — 6

Templeton — 6

Nipomo — 5

Other county cases — 8

Three San Luis Obispo County individuals with the Coronavirus are under 18 years of age, 34 are between the ages of 18 to 49 years of age, 20 are between the ages of 50 to 64 years of age, and 23 are 65 and above.

Increases in the number of cases in California continues to grow at a high rate. As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 8,504 positive cases and 180 deaths.

Currently, more than 188,530 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 3,889 have died, 748 on Monday.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 858,669 cases with more than 42,151 dead.

