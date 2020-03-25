Cal Poly student infected with the coronavirus

March 24, 2020

A Cal Poly student tested positive today for the coronavirus. The university is working to notify those who may have been exposed by infected student.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 42 people in San Luis Obispo County have contracted the virus.

All schools in the county are switching to distance learning, with districts implementing a modified type of home schooling to be started soon. Parents and/or guardians of kindergarten through high school age students will be responsible for monitoring their child’s schoolwork.

While the county has focused on voluntary compliance of the shelter at home order, officials are planning to take action against businesses not in compliance. Business owners who fail to follow the rules face fines, restraining orders and the loss of their business license.

As of Tuesday afternoon, of the 42 county residents who have tested positive for the virus, two are in the hospital — one in the intensive care, six people have recovered, and 34 of the infected individuals are recuperating at home.

Cases by county region:

18 in the North County

13 in the South County

Eight on the coast

Three in the San Luis Obispo area

Three San Luis Obispo County individuals with the Coronavirus are under 19 years of age, 22 are between the ages of 19 to 64, and 12 are 65 and above.

Increases in the number of cases in California continues to rise. As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 2,162 positive cases and 43 deaths.

Currently, more than 54,808 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 775 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 422,566 cases with more than 18,887 dead.

