Cottage Health to open 10 urgent care clinics on the Central Coast

March 3, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Cottage Health announced Tuesday it plans to open 10 urgent care centers in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, with the first opening in the summer of 2020.

The centers will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., to provide walk-in care for treatment of minor injuries and illnesses. Services will include X-ray, lab and medications.

Each urgent care center will be staffed by a licensed nurse practitioner and patient concierge team members. The goal is complete care within 30 minutes.

The centers plan to accept MediCare, Medi-Cal, self pay and some private insurance policies. Walk-ins are welcome and online appointments will be available.


aye-caramba

Do you really think Cottage Hospital gives a hoot about the urgent care needs of the residents of SLO county? Of course not. This is about clinics to feed their little health system and compete with Dignity . They also want to capture the extra government money to treat the Medicaid patients . Like the others , this will provide a revolving door for great practitioners to move out in the community while the less stellar ones stay trapped in those rather sad little clinics .


.


03/03/2020 6:25 pm
