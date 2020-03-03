CalCoastNews Election Day stream, video

March 3, 2020

Editor’s note: Stay tuned to CalCoastNews and the CalCoastNews Facebook page for live election night coverage.

As for now, watch CalCoastNew’s Election Day report from outside the SLO County Government Center. What are the key races to watch and who stands the best chance of winning?

Also, subscribe to the CalCoastNews YouTube channel in order to enable live reporting on that platform.

Loading...