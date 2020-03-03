Driver crashes into pedestrian at Cal Poly

March 3, 2020

By CCY STAFF

A driver struck and injured a pedestrian walking in a crosswalk on the Cal Poly campus Sunday evening. [KSBY]

Just after 8 p.m., a vehicle collided with a pedestrian on Grand Avenue near N. Perimeter Road. Paramedics transported the pedestrian, who complained of leg and shoulder pain, to a local hospital.

Officials say the driver stayed at the scene. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the collision.

A University Police Department investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Sunday’s collision comes less than two months after a surveillance camera captured a driver hitting and injuring two pedestrians, who were also in a crosswalk on campus, and then fleeing the scene. The driver in the January collision, a Cal Poly student, is facing felony hit-and-run charges.

