End the partisan blame, let’s join together to stop the virus

March 21, 2020

Dr. Rene Bravo

Opinion by Dr. Rene Bravo

This Coronavirus outbreak has folks terrified, confused, bewildered, skeptical, doubtful, and some outright just don’t believe it. Retirement accounts have been devastated, businesses are on the brink, workers laid off, grocery and supply shortages.

In a matter of a few short weeks, life as we have known it has come to a screeching halt.

Our leaders are now being forced to lead and make tough choices. Why? Coronavirus-19 ( the Novel corona virus) as it is named, is real. Regardless of origin or causal theories, this virus will change things for a bit.

Why? Because it is deadly and it’s not just another little flu bug. All of the Chinese, Italian and now Iranian experience tells us that it will make the people who get it very sick, and a sizable number will die.

This virus has the ability to really attack the lungs, leading to respiratory distress, and potentially death rather quickly. There is no known cure, although some antivirals are being investigated. Those over 65, especially with pulmonary conditions, the smokers, potentially those who vape, and those with other diseases, are at highest risk.

Since we have no cure, what can we do now after seeing what happened in Europe? Try to prevent the outbreak by halting its transmission. It’s that simple. And we will have only one chance to do this and it’s now. Period.

We won’t be able to revisit this later after the deaths of our friends and loved ones. So the draconian measures we will endure for a while will be the price we pay to potentially save others.

As a doctor, the nightmare scenario of choosing who will get the ventilator and who will not when there are too few available, are looming in front of us. And who we could have saved, and who we will let die. This will happen here as it happened in Italy if we fail to prevent widespread infections.

So we “shelter at home.” That’s the logical, compassionate and scientific thing to do. We are doing this for the most fragile of us who will face the highest mortality from this scourge. The medically frail, the elderly, those with chronic disease, the asthmatics, diabetics and just about any disease that alters your immune system.

It is time we switch off all the partisan political stuff, put away the conspiracy theories for awhile, and for once join together in a common cause, to keep this virus from spreading.

How long will this take? Really no one knows, but likely about a month or more until new cases stop being discovered. Later there will be time for finger pointing and looking back on how we could have done this better, or what was worthless, but with so much at stake (like the lives of our elders and sick among us), let’s make this our finest hour.

Intelligence rather than resistance. Selflessness rather than selfishness. It will be over when it’s over, and I really think it should turn out better because we will chose to learn from the Chinese and Italian catastrophes.

As a doctor, I’m asking everyone to really do their best to shelter at home. And please stay calm, use common sense, and try not to overrun a healthcare system which will be bowing under the weight of current stresses. Like all things, this too shall pass.


kettle

The fact that the public health and safety ball was whiffed at the top is not partisan or a conspiracy, it’s science. Public health is why we had a pandemic response office, but that was closed fall of 2018.


But lets not talk about it in an election year, someone might think we are being partisan when we really don’t want more Americans dying from this contagious disease or the next one that will happen.


Thanks Dr Bravo, be safe.


03/21/2020 5:31 pm
Hazmateer

You’re wrong.


The redundant and irrelevant “pandemic response office” that you refer to had never identified a pandemic threat during its existence. In fact, I can find no evidence that it had ever even had a meeting. It was of no use.


We had the World Health Organization, who was supposed to be watching out for the next pandemic. We had the Centers for Disease Control, who were supposed to be watching out for the next pandemic. But you think a group of bureaucrats in a conference room in Washington would have made a difference in this situation? I’d like a little of whatever you’re smoking.


When this is over I suspect that we will find that this was Trump’s finest hour. His immediate restrictions on travel from China saved thousands of American lives. Of course, it was loudly criticized by his political opponents. As we see today, with 70% of the cases in the US being in New York, the virus entered our country from Europe, since the restrictions from there were delayed (and again criticized). Hopefully, he will dismantle the CDC and rebuild it to address its original mission – to stop infectious diseases. It has failed in its response to every outbreak over the last 40 years, starting with Ebola in 1976. It has lost its way, is hopelessly broken, and must be reorganized.


03/21/2020 6:17 pm
kettle

No not wrong, we had one now we don’t, that is true.


“was Trump’s finest hour. ” Lol.


03/21/2020 6:36 pm
George Garrigues

It is time we switch off all the partisan political stuff, put away the conspiracy theories for awhile, and for once join together in a common cause, to keep this virus from spreading.


I agree. We will have our chance in November. Our elections run like clockwork; we had a Presidential election even in the midst of WW2.


03/21/2020 1:35 pm
isoslo

Thanks Dr Bravo, we all appreciate your wise words.


03/21/2020 1:27 pm
commonsenseguy

Very well stated Dr. Bravo. Your words are constructive and informative. I agree that there will be a time to look back and learn and make improvements on some choices that have been made. As individuals it starts with personal responsibility and accountability. A couple things that we as a society need to return to in a major way. It’s always easy to place blame. Who is the best advocate for you and your situation but you. Heed the advice of Dr. Bravo.


03/21/2020 1:19 pm
info

Amen. Hindsight always 20/20. Thank you Doc.


03/21/2020 12:17 pm
truthinscience

We certainly are living in the worst crisis ever for the United States since WWII. Doing everything possible to protect myself, family and friends. But, there is one rock-solid foundational factor in this whole mess … our federal government, beginning in the White House, has been a colossal, irresponsible failure in this whole ordeal, actually beginning at least 3 years ago. A great deal of warning had been identified over the past ten years and plans made for monitoring and protection during a major U.S. outbreak and/or pandemic, but that was all thrown out the window over the past 3 years. It is finally critical time for true leadership, which is not presently coming from Washington D.C. The Rise and Fall …….


03/21/2020 12:16 pm
Gordo

First let me begin by saying thank you to Dr. Bravo for his wise words.


Secondly, the failures of public health preparedness are at all levels of government, federal, state and county.

Why? Because no one, Republican or Democrat, really thought a pandemic of this size would happen. Not “could”, “might” or “maybe”, but WOULD happen.

Now all public health agencies are finding themselves behind the eight ball on this. With commonsense public health orders, like sheltering at home, practicing the hygiene lessons we have been taught since childhood, the best pharmaceutical and research labs in the world and some of the brightest doctors on the planet, we will get through this together.


When the dust settles there needs to be a top down review of the public health systems, protocols and plans to ensure we are better prepared for the next time, because there will be a next time.


Not a whitewash but an honest assessment. Not to lay blame but to improve our response to pandemics.


As citizens it doesn’t matter our political ideology, we should demand a full open review led by medical professionals and hold anyone accountable, regardless of party affiliation, who drags their feet or gets in the way.


03/21/2020 3:03 pm
laftch

Way to go with the coming together and ending the blame game. Congratulations.


03/21/2020 3:34 pm
TKG

Well truthinscience you totally whiffed the ball on Dr. Bravo’s great message. Still in the blame game are you? Couldn’t agree with Dr. Bravo more and you less.


03/21/2020 3:35 pm
oldtimer

This administration cut the CDC budget setting us up for this. How are facts partisan, they arent. Getting negatively emotional over a fact is a huge issue in America it seems, people who should keep calm vs panic and buy up 45 days worth of toiletries and food.


03/21/2020 4:08 pm
Hazmateer

Wrong. No cuts to the CDC budget have occurred under the Trump administration. In fact, Trump’s budget requested an increase for the infectious disease branch of the CDC.


03/21/2020 6:23 pm
kettle

” the blame game” Wtf the administration at the top had warning and delayed and spread bs. That is not partisan or a conspiracy, it happened with video, go watch some of the 4-6 week old stuff.


But I find it very convenient that while brave people are at the front lines and the rest of us hunkered down, some people ^ don’t want us discussing what has happened, during an election, but continue to say things like “The dense shroud of secrecy that County staff has been laying down to protect him since the FBI raid is patently unacceptable” but no discussing our current national crisis, it is “partisan”?


To quote TKG “Can it be that we can finally get to the truth about this shameful episode and those who were involved in it?”


03/21/2020 5:22 pm
Ted R

Bravo, Dr. Bravo.


03/21/2020 12:09 pm
﻿