Grover Beach teen batters Vons security guard

March 31, 2020

A 16-year-old thief used a bottle of alcohol to assault a Vons market security guard in Grover Beach Monday afternoon, according to the city’s police department.

The juvenile robber managed to get away after the assault but was caught later in the day.

At about 12:30 p.m., the teen stole an item or items from Vons and, while committing the theft, assaulted the security guard with a liquor bottle, according to the Grover Beach Police Department. The security guard suffered undisclosed injuries and received treatment at the scene.

The robber fled and was seen running westbound through the parking lot toward McDonald’s on Grand Avenue. Grover Beach police issued a be-on-the-lookout and asked the public for help locating the suspect.

Later, an alert citizen reported seeing the teen in the 2200 block of The Pike in Grover Beach. Officers arrived at the location and arrested the juvenile.

Officers booked the teen in San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Hall on charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

