Two more Santa Barbara County deputies contract coronavirus

March 31, 2020

Shortly after two Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies tested positive for the coronavirus, another two deputies did as well, including one who works in the county jail. A relative of one of the infected deputies has also tested positive for the virus, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Of the two new deputies to test positive, one works as a custody deputy in the Santa Barbara Main Jail. The other deputy was recently out on patrol in an undisclosed location.

The custody deputy last worked in the jail on Thursday. The following day, a member of the custody deputy’s family tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting other relatives to be tested.

Over the weekend, the custody deputy was on regular days off while awaiting test results. The custody deputy’s test returned as positive on Sunday.

In the other new case, the deputy last worked on patrol on Wednesday. On Thursday, the deputy began experience coronavirus-like symptoms.

The same day, the deputy took a coronavirus test and stopped working. The deputy’s positive test result arrived on Monday.

All four of the Santa Barbara County deputies who recently tested positive for the coronavirus are recovering at home.

The sheriff’s office say it has been tracing each of the deputies’ contacts with the public and coworkers in order to identify possible exposures. After consulting with the county public health department, the sheriff’s office opted not to isolate any additional staff or inmates as a result of the new cases.

