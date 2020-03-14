More public agency coronavirus closures on the Central Coast

March 14, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Amid an escalating response to the coronavirus by federal, state and local officials, public agencies on the Central Coast are implementing multiple closures and distancing procedures.

On Friday, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency. Locally, San Luis Obispo County officials declared a local health emergency. There are currently no confirmed coronavirus cases in the county.

“We anticipate that we will get cases, though you’ve heard we have none yet,” SLO County Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein said at a news conference. “That is an almost certainty.”

Following an announcement that public schools in the county would be temporarily shutting down starting Monday, the city of San Luis Obispo announced it has suspended before and after-school childcare programs, effective Monday through April 14, the same dates in which San Luis Coastal schools will close.

In alignment with the effort of Cal Poly and San Luis Obispo County Schools to reduce the spread of coronavirus, Cuesta College has suspended all classes through March 18. Beginning March 19, Cuesta will move to online courses.

In Santa Barbara County, public schools are also closing. There are currently no confirmed coronavirus cases in the county.

Both Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s offices have suspended in person inmate visitations. In SLO County, video visitation will still be available for inmates and their families.

Additionally, limitations are being placed on court appearances. Santa Barbara County Superior Court is encouraging that defense attorneys make video appearances and that judges work with attorneys and litigants to settle or postpone cases.

