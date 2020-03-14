SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill secures District 3 win
March 14, 2020
By CCT STAFF
San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill has secured enough votes to win reelection. Countywide, there are 3,361 ballots left to count.
On Friday, the Clerk Recorders Office released its latest tally. In District 3, Hill leads challenger Stacy Korsgaden 51 percent to 49 percent. With only 512 ballots left to count, Hill is ahead by 601 votes.
Following Wednesday’s FBI raid on his county office, Hill attempted suicide and was placed on a temporary, involuntary psychiatric commitment. Hill is currently unavailable for comment.
In all three supervisor races, incumbents won the elections. In District 1, Supervisor John Peschong crushed his challenger Stephanie Shakofsky 66 percent to 34 percent.
In District 5, Supervisor Debbie Arnold won against her challenger Ellen Beraud 53 percent to 47 percent.
“I am beyond humbled and honored that my neighbors have given me another four years to serve as their voice on the Board of Supervisors,” Arnold said. “This campaign has always been about delivering real results to ensure that we preserve a strong SLO County way of life. I look forward to getting back to work and fighting for the residents of our great community.”
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines