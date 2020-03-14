SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill secures District 3 win

March 14, 2020

By CCT STAFF

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill has secured enough votes to win reelection. Countywide, there are 3,361 ballots left to count.

On Friday, the Clerk Recorders Office released its latest tally. In District 3, Hill leads challenger Stacy Korsgaden 51 percent to 49 percent. With only 512 ballots left to count, Hill is ahead by 601 votes.

Following Wednesday’s FBI raid on his county office, Hill attempted suicide and was placed on a temporary, involuntary psychiatric commitment. Hill is currently unavailable for comment.

In all three supervisor races, incumbents won the elections. In District 1, Supervisor John Peschong crushed his challenger Stephanie Shakofsky 66 percent to 34 percent.

In District 5, Supervisor Debbie Arnold won against her challenger Ellen Beraud 53 percent to 47 percent.

“I am beyond humbled and honored that my neighbors have given me another four years to serve as their voice on the Board of Supervisors,” Arnold said. “This campaign has always been about delivering real results to ensure that we preserve a strong SLO County way of life. I look forward to getting back to work and fighting for the residents of our great community.”

