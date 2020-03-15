SLO County has first confirmed case of coronavirus

March 14, 2020

By CCT STAFF

San Luis Obispo County confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Saturday, a likely case of community spread, according to the health department.

The inflicted individual is a North County resident, over the age of 65, with underlying health conditions. The individual is currently recovering in isolation at their home.

After suffering from a fever, cough and shortness of breath, the individual called their doctor’s office. Medical personnel then performed a coronavirus test while the individual sat in their car.

The Public Health Department is contacting people who were in contact with the individual in recent days to evaluate if testing and quarantine is needed.

Public Health Director Penny Borenstein said a positive test result was “expected” and that the county is “prepared.” She also expects to see more cases of community spread, unrelated to this case, in the county.

Symptoms of the coronavirus range from mild to severe; and include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Older adults and individuals with underlying medical conditions are particularly vulnerable.