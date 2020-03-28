SLO County struggling to procure ventilators

March 28, 2020

In the two weeks since San Luis Obispo County confirmed its first case of coronavirus, the number of new cases has been fairly consistent, averaging about five a day. As of Friday afternoon, 59 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus.

One of the biggest obstacles, as county officials prepare for the worst case scenario, is a problem procuring ventilators. A few weeks ago, the county ordered 100 ventilators, but the federal government preempted the purchase.

For the sickest patients, ventilators offer the best chance of survival.

At this time, there are 60 ventilators in the county, with 34 available. One coronavirus patient is currently on a ventilator.

As of Friday afternoon, of the 59 San Luis Obispo County residents who have tested positive for the virus, seven are in the hospital — with one in intensive care, 11 people have recovered, and 41 of the infected individuals are recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles 17

Arroyo Grande 10

Atascadero 8

Morro Bay 6

San Luis Obispo 5

Other areas of the county 13

Three San Luis Obispo County individuals with the Coronavirus are under 18 years of age, 23 are between the ages of 18 to 49, 15 are between the ages of 50 to 64, and 18 are 65 and above.

Increases in the number of cases in California continues to grow at an rapid rate. As of Friday evening, there have been 4,905 positive cases and 102 deaths.

Currently, more than 104,256 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 1,704 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 614,158 cases with more than 28,239 dead.

