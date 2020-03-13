SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill under psychiatric watch

March 13, 2020

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill was released from Arroyo Grande Hospital on Thursday after being placed on a psychiatric hold following an alleged overdose, according to county sources.

A county employee, who asked to be unnamed to protect employment, said medical personnel placed Hill on a 5150 hold following his suspected suicide attempt. California Welfare and Institution Code provides for the temporary, involuntary psychiatric commitment of individuals who present a danger to themselves or others.

Hill is currently chairman of the Board of Supervisors.

On March 11, the FBI served a search and seizure warrant under seal to the County of San Luis Obispo. Agents then searched Hill’s office on the fourth floor, according to a county official.

A few hours later, at 1:22 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Hill’s Shell Beach home for a medical emergency. Medical personnel then transported Hill to a hospital.

Hill’s estranged wife Dee Torres informed the Tribune that Hill was released from the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital on March 12 under the care of a doctor. Last year, Hill filed for divorce from Torres, who currently lives out of the county, according to their divorce records.

For more than five years, multiple people affiliated with a pair of local developers and the marijuana industry have accused Hill of participating in pay-to-play schemes. The county and federal investigators are not disclosing the reason for Wednesday’s raid.

Hill is currently ahead in the District 3 supervisor race. Hill leads Stacy Korsgaden 51 percent to 49 percent, or by 528 votes. There are currently 817 uncounted ballots.

