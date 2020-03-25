SLO County Supervisor Chair Adam Hill again a no-show

March 25, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors Chair Adam Hill again failed to appear at a board meeting, making neither a physical nor virtual appearance on Tuesday.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, supervisors Debbie Arnold, Lynn Compton and John Peschong attended in person. Supervisor Bruce Gibson participated in the meeting electronically.

Currently, the public is barred from attending board of supervisors meetings because of the coronavirus outbreak. However, the meetings are being held as scheduled, with the public permitted to watch online and submit comments ahead of time.

Hill stopped attending meetings or returning phone calls on March 11, the day the FBI raided his office located in the County Government Center.

As the chair of the SLO County Board of Supervisors, Hill is expected to take a leadership role. By law, some orders are required to be signed by the board chair, unless he is unavailable.

Last week, county staff searched for Hill in attempt to have him sign the county’s shelter at home order. The order notes that because Hill was unavailable, the emergency services director signed the document.

It is unclear when, or if, Hill plans to take an active role as the chair of the SLO County Board of Supervisors.

