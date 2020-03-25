Deputies find missing Paso Robles boy

March 25, 2020

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies on Wednesday found a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from his rural Paso Robles home on Monday.

At about 7 p.m. on Monday, Anthony Jauregui was seen walking away from his home in the Jardine area of rural Paso Robles. Jauregui had no money or phone, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies began searching for the boy, and authorities issued a reverse 911 call about his disappearance to residents in the area. Shortly later, the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team began searching for the boy.

Because of his age, sheriff’s officials considered Jauregui to be at risk. Deputies located Jauregui near where he went missing, and returned him to his family.

