Supervisor Adam Hill attempts suicide following FBI raid

March 12, 2020

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday because of an apparent suicide attempt, just hours after FBI agents raided his office at the County Government Center.

At 1:22 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Hill’s Shell Beach home for a medical emergency. He was then transported to Arroyo Grande Hospital.

On Wednesday morning, the FBI served the County of San Luis Obispo a search and seizure warrant under seal and searched Hill’s office on the fourth floor.

For more than five years, multiple credible sources have reported corruption surrounding Hill, several developers and a group of marijuana businessmen. This includes allegations of pay-to-play, harassment and threats.

Hill is currently ahead in the District 3 supervisor race. Hill leads Stacy Korsgaden 51 percent to 49 percent, or by 528 votes. There are currently 817 uncounted ballots.

