Supervisor Adam Hill attempts suicide following FBI raid

March 12, 2020

Supervisor Adam Hill, photo by Daniel Blackburn

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday because of an apparent suicide attempt, just hours after FBI agents raided his office at the County Government Center.

At 1:22 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Hill’s Shell Beach home for a medical emergency. He was then transported to Arroyo Grande Hospital.

On Wednesday morning, the FBI served the County of San Luis Obispo a search and seizure warrant under seal and searched Hill’s office on the fourth floor.

For more than five years, multiple credible sources have reported corruption surrounding Hill, several developers and a group of marijuana businessmen. This includes allegations of pay-to-play, harassment and threats.

Hill is currently ahead in the District 3 supervisor race. Hill leads Stacy Korsgaden 51 percent to 49 percent, or by 528 votes. There are currently 817 uncounted ballots.


Cindy

So the FBI grabs his electronics and two hours later he tries to kill himself. I bet there was a lot of damning information on his phone, computer, Facebook messenger.


03/12/2020 7:56 am
shishkabob141

Chicken sh!t couldn’t face the music.


03/12/2020 7:36 am
freeze10503

The tight noose of the Necktie of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is finally being felt by whom has worn out the collar.


03/12/2020 7:33 am
IronHub

Huh? This is flat-out shocking.


03/12/2020 7:30 am
Snoid

If this is accurate there should be plenty of cockroaches in the county, and state perhaps, running for cover right about now. Sad part is the majority of slo co residents continue to support these people. Stay tuned for more of the “scum of our lives”. BTW, there is nothing in the Turdogram Tribune about this,no surprise there eh?.


03/12/2020 7:26 am
RalphKane

I’ll leave others to their editorializing, but a quick scan of KSBY and the Trib shows no coverage of this yet. That’s a story in itself.


03/12/2020 7:02 am
