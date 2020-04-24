Driver extricated after crashing into Los Osos home

April 23, 2020

A female driver crashed into a house in Los Osos house Thursday morning, requiring firefighters to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

At about 10:40 a.m., the woman crashed into a residence in the 1700 block of 5th Street, according to the CHP. The vehicle collided with the garage, as well as the side of the house.

Following the collision, the driver appeared dazed. After she was extricated, an ambulance transported her to a local hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries.

A CHP incident report indicated the car was entered into a stolen vehicle database.

