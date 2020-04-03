Fifteen SLO County health care workers infected with the coronavirus

April 2, 2020

San Luis Obispo County health care worker are getting the coronavirus at a higher rate then others; of the 80 county resident who have tested positive for the coronavirus 15 are health care workers.

During the height of the coronavirus outbreak in China, while access to ventilators was a problem, the biggest problem was a shortage of health care workers. Scarcity on personal protective equipment for health care workers has exacerbating the issue.

As of Thursday afternoon, of the 89 San Luis Obispo County residents who have tested positive for the virus, eight are in the hospital — with three in intensive care, 33 people have recovered, and 48 of the infected individuals are recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 24

Atascadero 17

Arroyo Grande — 13

San Luis Obispo — 9

Morro Bay — 6

Templeton — 6

Nipomo — 5

Other county cases — 9

Three San Luis Obispo County individuals with the Coronavirus are under 18 years of age, 36 are between the ages of 18 to 49 years of age, 22 are between the ages of 50 to 64 years of age, and 28 are 65 and above.

Increases in the number of cases in California continues to grow at a high rate. As of Thursday afternoon, there have been 10,838 positive cases and 234 deaths.

Currently, more than 243,297 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 5,883 have died, 1,048 on Wednesday.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 1,012,887 cases with more than 59,950 dead.

