Former San Luis Obispo resident accuses Biden of sexual assault

April 26, 2020

Former San Luis Obispo resident Tara Reade accused Joe Biden in March of sexual misconduct, a claim that she now describes as sexual assault, according to the Intercept.

Adding support to Reade’s allegation is a recently discovered recording of Reade’s mother Jeanette Altimus calling in to “Larry King Live” from her home in San Luis Obispo. Altimus called King in Aug. 1993, the same month Reade stopped working for then-Sen. Joe Biden.

Partial transcript of Altimus’ call to King:

King said, “San Luis Obispo, California, hello.”

Altimus said, “Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all. And the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him.”

King said, “In other words, she has a story to tell, but out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it.”

Reade contends Biden shoved his hand under her skirt and fondled her while they stood in a Senate corridor. Reade then reported the incident to her superiors, who ignored at the time, she said.

Biden denies both the allegation he inappropriately touched Reade, and that Reade made a complaint in 1993.

On April 9, Reade filed a criminal complaint against Biden.

