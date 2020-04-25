Pandemic or not, spring has arrived in SLO County
PHOTOS by RICHARD BASTIAN
Poppies bloom and horses prance through green meadows, oblivious to the current chaos. On a drive through San Luis Obispo County, photographer Richard Bastian snapped a group of pictures that reveal the beauty of our community in the spring.
A windmill on Vineyard Drive neat Templeton
A view of the Pacific Ocean north of Cambria
A horse enjoying the sunshine in Atascadero
Signs of spring in Atascadero
A winery off Highway 46 in North County
Annuals dot the countryside
A squirrel enjoy the beach near San Simeon
Flowers bloom along Highway 46 near the coast
A view of the Pacific Ocean north of Cambria
Lupine carpet a hillside in the North County
A bluejay enjoys a worm
The beauty of spring in North County
A group of deer grazing in eastern Atascadero
A view of the Pacific Ocean north of Cambria
Poppies in bloom off Highway 1 in the North County
A majestic oak in the North County
Cattle graze off Highway 46
An old barn in rural Paso Robles
A quiet drive off Morro Road in Atascadero
