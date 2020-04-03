San Luis Obispo man threatens to scalp his girlfriend

April 3, 2020

A San Luis Obispo man assaulted and stabbed his girlfriend on Thursday at their home on the 1600 block of Toro Lane.

In early afternoon, the couple got into an argument, and Ryan O’Hara threatened to scalp Rachael Nelson. O’Hara then stabbed Nelson in the head.

Nelson drove herself to French Hospital Medical Center where she was treated for her wounds and released, but not before the hospital contacted the police.

Nelson told officers O’Hara was in possession of a firearm, and had talked about using his gun to avoid going back to prison, police said.

Officers then waited outside the couple’s home. At about 7:30 p.m., O’Hara walked out to his car where officers arrested him without incident.

Inside the home,officers found evidence of the assault and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun.

Officers booked O’Hara into the San Luis Obispo County jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, false imprisonment and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. His bail is set at $50,000.

Loading...