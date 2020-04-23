SLO County relaxes shelter rules on more businesses

San Luis Obispo County is now allowing several more types of businesses to reduce shelter at home restrictions. These include churches, janitorial services, drive-in theaters, and fabric and notion stores.

Houses of worship can hold drive-in services, as long as people remain in their cars. Janitorial services can operate, with workers wear masks.

Retail store that sell fabric and drive in theaters can resume normal operations, as long as county safety requirements are followed.

“We are not returning to business as usual. This does not mean people can ignore the shelter at home order,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, the county health officer. “People should still stay home as much as possible, stay home if they are sick, wash their hands frequently, maintain a safe six feet of physical distance from others when outside of the home, and wear face coverings when they cannot keep a safe six-feet from others.”

For the first time in more than three weeks, on Wednesday the county confirmed eight new cases of the virus. During the prior six days, the county has averaged less than two new cases a day.

Of the 142 confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County, 118 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there is one person in intensive care, and 22 recuperating at home.

In California, there have been 37,343 positive cases and 1,419 deaths.

Currently, more than 848,717 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 47,659 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 2,635,281 cases with 717,371 dead.

