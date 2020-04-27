Wake up before it’s too late to save SLO County’s economy

April 27, 2020

OPINION by CHRIS IVEY

From the third grade on, and then on to the Wharton School of Business, I was taught to understand that money has to be backed by something of value such as gold, silver or seashells, before you can spend it, or at some point you go broke, bankrupt, to jail or commit suicide.

Did any of our politicians or voters even go to kindergarten and play with pennies, nickels, and dimes in their past? Or do they just want to play with our children’s disastrous, bankrupted future by printing large amounts of Monopoly money, so they can pretend that they are paying our bills? We’re heading over the cliff, folks! Not if – but when.

It can’t not happen = double negative.

I understand why folks are staying at home.

I understand why folks don’t want to get too close to other people.

I understand why we shut down the world.

I understand why our government is wanting to give people free money.

But, I also understand all our government bodies are setting the good old USA, and the world, up for a gigantic financial collapse. And unless we find a few solid, intelligent, thoughtful, and bold local politicians to save San Luis Obispo County, we will be a part of this collapse.

We have to open up local businesses here at home as soon as is reasonably possible. Of course, with the advice and counsel of medical experts, as well as financial experts. How many of you even know what a trillion dollars is, and how many decades we, us, you and me and our great, great, great grandchildren, will have to pay taxes — way beyond what we now pay, to cover even a small portion of what the federal government is already printing to try to cover what both parties keep voting for, as nice as it all sounds to most ears.

There is only one answer:

Let’s start to open up our communities now. Get business going and tax revenues coming in. You have to start someplace to end up someplace. Open the doors, so we can start to step out – now!

At 84-years-old, Chris Ivey lives in San Miguel. He owned a small business and managed 12 chain grocery stores from Lompoc to Paso Robles.

