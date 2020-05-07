Armed robber steals bandana in Atascadero

Atascadero police officers arrested a man on Wednesday who stole a bandana from the Chalk Mountain Liquor on El Camino Real, and then allegedly attempted to stab a clerk.

After the clerk noticed the theft, he confronted 21-year-old Kyle Walls. Walls allegedly pulled out a large knife, attempted to stab the employee, but slashed the victims hand instead, causing a superficial wound.

Walls fled before officers arrived.

A short time later, officer located Walls on Highway 101 in Templeton

Officers booked Walls into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in lieu of $60,000 bail.

