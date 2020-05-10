Comparing coronavirus cases in SLO County, to nearby counties

May 9, 2020

After having a minor escalation in new coronavirus cases in late April and early March, the number of new infections in San Luis Obispo County has slowed with only 13 during the past six days. At the same time, cases in several nearby counties have skyrocketed.

New Cases in Santa Barbara County have more than doubled in the past week, primary due to more that 800 inmates at the federal complex in Lompoc testing positive. More than half the states coronavirus deaths have occurred in Los Angeles County, where infections in the homeless population have helped spread the virus.

Coronavirus confirmed cases by county:

Los Angeles County has 31,197 confirmed cases, 1,512 deaths.

Santa Barbara County has 1,250 confirmed cases, 11 death.

Kern County has 1,228 confirmed cases, 15 deaths.

Tulare County has 1079 confirmed cases, 46 deaths.

Fresno County has 885 confirmed cases, nine deaths.

Ventura County has 652 confirmed cases, 19 deaths.

Monterey County has 267 confirmed cases, six deaths.

Kings County has 265 confirmed cases, one death.

San Luis Obispo County has 214 confirmed cases, one death.

San Benito County has 55 confirmed cases, two deaths.

Of the 214 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 172 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are six people in the hospital — with two in intensive care, and 35 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 77

Atascadero — 34

Arroyo Grande — 19

San Luis Obispo — 17

Nipomo — 16

CMC — 11

San Miguel — 8

Templeton — 7

Pismo Beach — 7

Morro Bay — 7

Other county cases — 11

As of Saturday afternoon, there have been 66,565 positive cases and 2,687 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 1,346,771 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 80,031 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 4,097,513 cases with 280,171 dead.

