Free coronavirus testing in SLO County, one new case

May 4, 2020

There are now two locations in San Luis Obispo County where people can get free coronavirus tests: one in Grover Beach and the other in Paso Robles.

For the next two weeks, the state is funding the testing of approximately 260 people a day. While any California resident can sign up for a test, priority is given to healthcare workers, first responders, people over 65 with health issues, people in care facilities, people with coronavirus symptoms and essential workers.

Follow this link, or call (805) 634-1123 to register for a test.

On Monday, the county reported one new case of the virus in Nipomo.

Of the 202 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 156 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are five people in the hospital — with three in intensive care, and 40 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 68

Atascadero — 33

Arroyo Grande — 19

Nipomo — 16

San Luis Obispo — 15

CMC — 11

San Miguel — 8

Templeton — 7

Pismo Beach — 7

Morro Bay — 6

Other county cases — 12

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 56,112 positive cases and 2,283 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 1,212,900 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 69,921 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 3,646,225 cases with 252,408 dead.

