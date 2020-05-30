Front Page  »  

George Floyd killing sparks nationwide protests, including in SLO

May 29, 2020

The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked nationwide protests, including a small demonstration in San Luis Obispo and mass rioting and the burning of a police station in Minnesota.

About 20 protesters gathered in downtown San Luis Obispo Thursday evening. Chanting and holding signs, the protesters marched through downtown SLO as Cruise night was taking place.

The protesters appeared to be local residents. They remained peaceful throughout the demonstration.

Online comments posted by community members indicate some local residents sympathize with demonstrators protesting in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, while others argue the incident does not justify rioting and looting.

In Minneapolis, rioters have overtaken and burned numerous buildings, including the Minneapolis Police Department’s third precinct building. Rampant looting of businesses has occurred in the city amid the riots, which began Wednesday night.

Major protests have broken out in other cities around the country, with some leading to violence. Gunfire erupted at a protest Thursday night in Louisville over a separate police killing. A total of seven people were shot during the Louisville protest.

Elsewhere in California, on Wednesday evening, Black Lives Matter protesters stormed onto Highway 101 in Los Angeles and smashed the windows of two CHP cars.

On Thursday evening, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters. Protesters screamed chants like “fuck the police” and “black lives matter.” At one point, some protesters hurled objects at police cars outside the police headquarters.

Protesters screaming “fuck the police” outside LAPD headquarters

The protesters then marched through the streets of downtown Los Angeles until police blocked their path. A standoff between officers and protesters then ensued, culminating with demonstrators fleeing after police declared the protest an unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd to disperse.

Officers made at least one arrest, which can be seen in video footage of the protest.

On Friday, authorities in Minnesota announced the arrest of now-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter. A criminal complaint in the case states Chauvin held his knee to the neck of Floyd for eight minutes and 46 seconds. For two minutes and 53 seconds of that time span, Floyd had already passed out.


Gordo

This rioting in Minneapolis will give Trump the chance to look like the law and order president and if he does it right it will get him support among swing voters.

The media will fan the flames of the violence with 24/7 coverage and play right into the president’s hands.


05/29/2020 7:37 pm
mullyman

So much for social distancing and masks


05/29/2020 7:21 pm
aye-caramba

A very, very bad thing happened… Cameras caught the worst of it. Very awful. An arrest got out of control and a person died. Those accountable need to be investigated, tried and prosecuted. Now what does that have to do with looting an Autozone and Target, destroying a Charter school and throwing rocks and tantruming. Everyone loses with the stupidity of the aftermath. Justice YES, dumb violent stupid destruction and theft , NO


05/29/2020 7:16 pm
Ham

Autopsy shows he died from his heart condition, not from asphyxiation.


Bert

Perfectly said. Thank you.


Francesca Bolognini

One of the guys “caught on camera” and figuring prominently on social media today is an actual white cop who was going around (footage of this) breaking windows with a hammer and encouraging looting. He was identified several times by people who know him. Trying to pretend that these people were not justifiably angry is not going to fly. Not this time. They were not just waiting around to riot. They have been living with this for generations and trying to dismiss them is showing how complicit you are all willing to be.


Ham

Autopsy already revealed that asphyxiation was not his cause of death. The guy had coronary artery disease, hypertensive heart disease, and was very likely under the influence of narcotics.


Floyd’s death is just the long awaited excuse to wreak havoc and destroy things. The chaos won’t end now that his real cause of death is known, they will just look for another excuse to keep acting like savages.


Mr.Bubbles

Long awaited excuse to wreck havoc and destroy things? I think you’ve entirely missed the point. Black people have been oppressed for far too long. You may not see it in this county, but it is in the rest of America. Floyd’s death is just the icebreaker. Wait to see what happens when millions of unemployed Americans actually have the chance to protest.


Francesca Bolognini

Seriously???? You’re going with that? Do you imagine that there is a chance in hell that man would have died at that time if the officer had not had him pinned to the sidewalk by the neck despite the fact that he was not resisting in any way??? Try thinking about this incident if the races were reversed and the individual on the ground were a family member you actually care about. Assuming there is one.


KAG2020

Why do you think the family is asking for a second autopsy? The cop is a moron and should have been fired a long time ago but he did not have his knee on the trachea…it was on the nape of his neck and could not possibly have asphixiated him.


