Front Page  »  

Gov. Newsom announces plans to loosen shelter rules on Friday

May 4, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom

Following dozens of protests throughout California, Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced plans to begin to reopen the economy on Friday.

Under modification that will be announced on Thursday, Newsom is scheduled to allow some manufacturing and retail stores to reopen. This includes clothing stores, toy stores, flower shops and sporting goods stores, utilizing curbside pickup.

Newsom also plans to allow county’s that have met benchmarks related to stabilizing hospitalizations, securing medical supplies, and having the ability to track and trace coronavirus infections, to move further into phase two. In those select counties, restaurants and hospitality businesses will be permitted to reopen with modifications.

Newson also removed his order closing beaches in Orange County. Following his beach closure order, multiple members of the public went to the closed beaches, while local law enforcement refused to enforce the order.

Several California counties also refused to follow Newsom’s order, relaxing their shelter at home rules last week.


Loading...
Related:


6
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Grover

Meh.


Who’s going do “curb pickup” for clothes before trying them on, books and albums without checking out other stuff….


Although I guess I should be thanking King Newsome for throwing us rubes a bone.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
05/04/2020 5:08 pm
SLOGROWN

Heil Newsom!


Sieg Heil!, Sieg Heil, Sieg Heil!


Vote Up5Vote Down 
05/04/2020 5:05 pm
DocT

Newsom is diabolically clever and is an excellent politician!


Here he shows his remarkable sense of timing; just as people are beginning to show they’re fed up with the lockdown, Newsom gives back some–not all–of the liberty he stole from his subjects. People actually think they “stood up for their rights” and got Newsom to “blink” or “give in.”


Nonsense. He’s not giving back 100% of what he took. He’ll loosen restrictions slowly and won’t ever give permission for us to live like we are used to.


He’ll have taken away our rights; well more like we willingly flung away our rights when asked to do so…..and make us think we fought for them and got them back….well, 90% anyways.


It’s tantamount to thanking thief for leaving one item of jewelry behind….


Vote Up9Vote Down 
05/04/2020 3:24 pm
Jorge Estrada

Let the experiment begin.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
05/04/2020 3:04 pm
IronHub

I love the smell of anarchy in the morning.


Vote Up14Vote Down 
05/04/2020 2:38 pm
Fedup

What most people fail to realize is that Newsom doesn’t have the legal authority to shut down anything except state run facilities. He, like all public servants in this country, is bound by the Bill of Rights. In fact he took an oath to uphold the Constitution, which he apparently doesn’t take very seriously. The protesters around the country have figured this out and we all owe them a debt of gratitude.


“Those who give up liberty for security deserve neither.”

Benjamin Franklin 1755


Vote Up10Vote Down 
05/04/2020 2:32 pm
﻿