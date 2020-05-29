Napa winery sues over closure rules, is SLO County next?

May 29, 2020

A Napa County winery owner filed suit on Thursday against state officials over what he calls unfair restrictions regarding reopening businesses.

While the state is permitting wineries that serve meals to reopen, wineries that do not serve food cannot open during phase two. In Napa County, wineries are barred from offering any type of food service.

The lawsuit filed by Camus Vineyards, argues that wineries are being treated differently than restaurants and other businesses. The suit also says that officials have a duty to treat similar businesses fairly.

“As applied to Caymus, and over 400 other wineries with facilities in Napa County, the governor’s and state public health officer’s orders fail to do so,” the lawsuit says. “Run-of-the-mill retailers like toy stores may reopen. Restaurants offering indoor food service may reopen. Wineries that provide “sit-down, dine-in meals” may reopen. But wineries dedicated to wine tasting, like Caymus, may not.”

Throughout the United States, reopening rules have varied, with public officials regularly changing the rules as they attempt to control the novel virus. This has led to a barrage of lawsuits from bars, art galleries, restaurants and factories.

In San Luis Obispo County, there are currently discussion of a possible lawsuit against the county regarding a May 15 executive order barring hotel from having more than 50 percent occupancy, because the order is allegedly deficient in its production and arbitrary.

