Offices in SLO County can open, restaurants delayed

May 13, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom is allowing offices, childcare centers and gardening businesses statewide to open with modifications, while restaurants can reopen only in the 10 counties that have met all of the governor’s guidelines. San Luis Obispo County missed one metric, so at this time local restaurants are not permitted to have inside dining.

County health officials believe it will be days not weeks before the county meets the required criteria, and can begin allowing inside dining at local restaurants. The county did not divulge the specific benchmark, though it appears to be the number of new cases per population.

During the past two days, six people in San Luis Obispo County have tested positive for the coronavirus: two in Atascadero, two in Arroyo Grande, one in Paso Robles and one in Templeton.

Of the 232 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 183 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are four people in the hospital — with two in intensive care, and 44 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 87

Atascadero — 36

Arroyo Grande — 21

San Luis Obispo — 17

Nipomo — 17

CMC — 11

Pismo Beach — 9

San Miguel — 8

Templeton — 8

Morro Bay — 6

Other county cases — 12

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 72,905 positive cases and 2,966 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 1,430,348 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 85,197 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 4,430,166 cases with 298,183 dead.

