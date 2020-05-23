Police looking for man who robbed Subway in Atascadero

May 23, 2020

Atascadero police are looking for an armed man who robbed the Subway restaurant on El Camino Real on Thursday night.

At about 7:30 p.m., the masked suspect entered the restaurant, lifted his shirt to reveal a gun, and demanded cash. An employee complied, and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was seen leaving the scene in a newer model white Toyota sedan with a spoiler and tinted windows.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery to call the Atascadero Police Department.

