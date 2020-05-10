Shark attacks and kills Santa Cruz surfer
A shark attacked and killed a 26-year-old man from Santa Cruz who was surfing Saturday at a Northern California Beach, officials said.
At about 1:30 p.m., the shark attacked the man who was surfing about 100 yards from the shore of Sand Dollar Beach, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department. Ben Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin was notified.
It is currently not known what species of shark killed Kelly, according to the Santa Cruz County Parks Department.
The waters 1 mile north and south of the attack are closed for five days.
