SLO County coronavirus cases break 200 mark

May 3, 2020

The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County has passed the 200 mark, according to county health officials. On Sunday, the county reported five new cases of the virus: two in Paso Robles, one in Atascadero, and two not disclosed.

Of the 201 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 149 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are seven people in the hospital — with three in intensive care, and 44 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 68

Atascadero — 33

Arroyo Grande — 19

San Luis Obispo — 15

Nipomo — 15

CMC — 11

San Miguel — 8

Templeton — 7

Pismo Beach — 7

Morro Bay — 6

Other county cases — 12

As of Sunday afternoon, there have been 53,953 positive cases and 2,215 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 1,184,711 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 68,407 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 3,555,618 cases with 247,640 dead.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with the Cal Coast News Top Stories

Loading...