SLO County coronavirus testing increases, new cases decrease

May 6, 2020

Labs in San Luis Obispo County have tested 3,639 people, with 208 positive coronavirus results. In the past two days, there have been only six new confirmed cases of the virus: two in San Luis Obispo and four in Paso Robles.

Of the 208 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 160 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are five people in the hospital — with three in intensive care, and 42 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 72

Atascadero — 33

Arroyo Grande — 19

San Luis Obispo — 17

Nipomo — 16

CMC — 11

San Miguel — 8

Templeton — 7

Pismo Beach — 7

Morro Bay — 6

Other county cases — 12

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 59,982 positive cases and 2,446 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 1,256,669 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 74,121 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 3,810,744 cases with 264,021 dead.

