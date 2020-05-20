Front Page  »  

SLO County restaurants can reopen their dining rooms

May 20, 2020

The state gave the green light on Wednesday for San Luis Obispo County restaurants to reopen their dining rooms and for retail stores to allow shoppers inside.

In order to open for indoor dining, restaurants need to follow statewide guidelines regarding social distancing, mask use, and tableware restrictions. Non-food-serving bars and wineries cannot open at this time.

Retail stores must also follow guideline to ensure social distancing between workers and customers. In addition, stores are required to limit occupancy to 50 percent.

At a press conference on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said many counties in California could move into phase 3 in weeks, not months. If the number of cases continues to decline or remain stable, hair and nail salons, barbershops, gyms and movie theaters could reopen for business in June.


Kaiser Bill

Just in time for Memorial Day Weekend and the influx of tourists from Kern, Fresno, and Tulare Counties where restaurants are still closed and Coronavirus cases are much higher.


Expect the number of Coronavirus cases in this county to peak in July as we deal with an influx of tourists and local workers in the same crowded areas (Pismo, Cayucos, Morro Bay). Don’t be surprised if restaurants have to shut down again for dining.


05/20/2020 3:06 pm
1965buick

Completely agree and there may be violence as there was last weekend.


05/20/2020 3:24 pm
horse_soldier

The kitchen at my house is officially CLOSED until further notice.


05/20/2020 2:59 pm
