Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham to donate 10 percent of his salary

June 25, 2020

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham

California Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced this week he will start donating 10 percent of his monthly salary to Central Coast nonprofits.

In a news release, Cunningham stated he would do so in line with recommendations of the state Citizens Compensation Commission, as well as California’s new budget agreement that includes pay cuts for state workers.

“The governor is asking members of our community to do more with less, and legislators should have to do the same,” Cunningham said. “Central Coast nonprofits help make our community the best in the state — I am proud to help them support local residents in times of need.”

Cunningham will begin donating 10 percent of his salary in July to the San Luis Obispo Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation (SLO LEAF), and he will make the contribution in the names of SLO County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Dreyfus and Arroyo Grande Police Sergeant Michael Smiley, the two local officers shot during the recent Paso Robles manhunt.

In 2019, Cunningham received a base salary of $110,458, or approximately $9,200 a month, according to Transparent California.


commonsenseguy

Jordan comes from good stock. His parents and the rest of the family are some of the finest people you’ll ever meet. I know he’s led by the Christian values of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. God bless you and your entire family Mr. Cunningham. I second it, Jordan Cunningham for Governor.


06/25/2020 5:25 pm
kevin rise

Oh great. More money for cops, but forget about the 1500 homeless children in slo county, without a home, that political jockey. Slo cops make 85grand starting, they have used military equipment, what the heck do they need cash for. Jordan is a political hog like Harmon. Feeding from the same trough of crap. Brown noses.


06/25/2020 4:06 pm
mercut1469

Jordan is a good man and the only Republican I’ve voted for in several years. Hopefully, more Republicans like him will rise out of the dust that will be kicked up in November when many of the Republicans on the federal level are thrown out on their ears. We need a Republican Party that will recognize we need infrastructure, universal health care and a plan to mitigate the effects of climate change before all of those problems get any worse. Simply put, we need a functioning two-party system and more leaders like Jordan.


06/25/2020 2:18 pm
KAG2020

“will make the contribution in the names of SLO County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Dreyfus and Arroyo Grande Police Sergeant Michael Smiley, the two local officers shot during the recent Paso Robles manhunt.”


An incident Governor Newsom has yet to acknowledge.


Cunningham for governor!


06/25/2020 12:23 pm
﻿