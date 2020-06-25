Front Page  »  

Two Paso Robles residents accused of bank robbery

June 25, 2020

Kalvyn Voshal

Atascadero police arrested a man and woman last week who they suspect robbed the Golden 1 Bank on El Camino Real on May 28.

Shortly after investigators released photos of the suspected bank robber and his accomplice, multiple individuals identified the pair as Kalvyn Voshal, 27, and Adreanna Rostro, 23, both residents of Paso Robles. Officers then arrested the pair on charges of bank robbery, burglary and criminal conspiracy.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on May 28, Voshal allegedly entered the bank, produced a note demanding money, and said he had a gun. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the bank.

Witnesses spotted the suspect getting into a black four-door sedan. Shortly afterwards, the couple was captured on surveillance video at a local business.


Robert1

Thank you LEO for getting these criminals off the street. Without LEO, we would be in a world of hurt.


06/25/2020 9:38 am
Kidholm

These criminals grew up in North County. The girl went to Templeton High. And they rob a bank in their own city where everybody recognizes them??? Didn’t even bother to drive to Santa Maria where they had a chance of pulling it off?


06/25/2020 9:35 am
SLOGROWN

What a couple of knuckleheads. Flip burgers if you want an income. Rob a bank? Jeesh!


06/25/2020 6:40 am
commonsenseguy

Very nice. Glad to see these two were caught and will be prosecuted. I hope they get the maximum sentence, and serve the maximum sentence. Thanks to APD, and to those who sent in the tips. Great job by all. Two more criminals of the streets for now.


06/25/2020 5:52 am
