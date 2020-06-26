Atascadero Police Chief Jerel Haley retiring

By KAREN VELIE

After 29 years in law enforcement, Atascadero Chief of Police Jerel Haley announced on Friday that he plans to retire in October. Haley has served as Atascadero’s police chief for nine years.

“Chief Haley has truly been a major asset to the community and our entire team here at the City,” said Mayor Heather Moreno, “We have been blessed to have had such a professional and an incredible leader of our Police Department and he will be sincerely missed.”

His resignation will be effective on Oct. 16.

Prior to his appointment in Atascadero, Haley worked for both the Santa Cruz and Santa Maria police departments. In Santa Maria, Haley held the rank of lieutenant and was responsible for supervision of the investigations division and the SWAT Team.

“I made the decision a little over eight months ago to retire and start a new career in Maui,” Haley said. “I am excited about what possibilities the future holds for my family and me. Oh, and I can’t wait to spend a little more time with my grandchildren!”

