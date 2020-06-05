Bystanders rescue a woman from a car in Lake Nacimiento
June 4, 2020
Bystanders rescued a woman who drove into Lake Nacimiento at Heritage Ranch in San Luis Obispo County on Thursday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.
Engine 33 responded to the crash, and determined the woman was uninjured. Monterey County park rangers are conducting an investigation.
It is currently unclear what caused the woman to drive into the lake.
