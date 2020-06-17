Coronavirus outbreak at SLO assisted living facility

June 17, 2020

San Luis Obispo County health officials announced Tuesday information about a coronavirus outbreak at Vista Rosa Assisted Living in the city of SLO, where a total of seven individuals have contracted the virus.

On Monday, the assisted living facility located at 467 Hill Street reported a staff member and a resident tested positive for the virus. County health officials then tested more than 40 individuals with ties to the facility, including all residents and staff. Test results came back positive for four staff members and three residents.

Among the seven individuals who tested positive for the virus, one of the patients is hospitalized but in stable condition. The other six individuals who contracted the virus are in stable condition at their homes.

Health officials are now working with Vista Rosa to isolate or quarantine those who tested positive or may have been exposed to the virus.

“We know Covid-19 is especially dangerous at these types of facilities, as those who live there are typically at high risk of serious Covid-19 illness and fatalities. We are focused on preventing a larger outbreak,” County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said. “Those who are ill are recovering in isolation from others.”

In Santa Maria, health officials are grappling with a larger coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home. Thus far, 25 residents and 14 staffers at Country Oaks Care Center have tested positive. Additionally, there have been five deaths related to the outbreak at the Santa Maria nursing home.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 356 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County. Thus far, 295 patients have recovered and 56 are currently recovering at home. Four coronavirus patients in SLO County are currently hospitalized, two of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Loading...