Deputies asking for video surveillance taken during Paso Robles manhunt

June 16, 2020

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in collecting video footage from homes and businesses in Paso Robles taken during the two day active shooter event.

SLO County Sheriff’s detectives are leading the investigation into last week’s officer-involved shooting. The FBI and SLO County District Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

Over the span of a day and a half, Mason James Lira, 26, shot and killed a Paso Robles man; shot a SLO County Sheriff’s deputy, an Arroyo Grande police officer, a California Highway Patrol officer and a Kings County sheriff’s deputy. The officers are all expected to recover.

Detectives are requesting any surveillance footage from the downtown Paso Robles area as well as businesses surrounding the intersection of Highway 46 and Ramada Drive, from anytime during the night of June 9 through the afternoon of June 11. Possible sources of video may be home surveillance cameras or doorbell type cameras.

Investigators are asking anyone with video footage from the dates and locations indicated to please contact the sheriff’s detective division at (805) 781-4500. In addition, investigators are asking anyone who witnessed anything related to the incident, and has not yet spoken to detectives, to also call the sheriff’s detective division.

