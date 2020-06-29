Injured SLO County sheriff’s deputy escorted home

June 28, 2020

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot in the face during a manhunt earlier this month returned home from the hospital on Sunday.

Law enforcement escorted the vehicle transporting Nichols Dreyfus home, while locals cheered and waved flags from overpasses. Welcome Home Military Heroes hosted the home-coming event.

Following an ambush at the Paso Robles police department on June 10, Dreyfus and another deputy went to assist in the manhunt. While the two deputies searched the downtown area, the Mason Lira shot Dreyfus in the face.

Dreyfus was then flown to a trauma center out of the area where he underwent surgery for his injuries. The following day, deputies shot and killed Lira.

Loading...