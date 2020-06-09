Missing Santa Barbara nurse captured on surveillance video in Ventura

June 9, 2020

Santa Barbara police are still searching for a Cottage Hospital nurse who went missing late last month month, though investigators say they have determined she was in the city of Ventura last week.

Ashley Lynn Zachman, 36, was last seen leaving work at 5 p.m. on May 29. She did not show up for her next shift at the hospital.

For more than a week, Zachman’s family and friends have not seen or heard from her. After launching an investigation, officers found Zachman’s phone in her home, but her car was missing.

On June 3, police notified the public about Zachman’s disappearance, saying the missing nurse was at-risk.

Then on Monday, police said they obtained surveillance footage of Zachman in Ventura on June 1. Zachman appeared to be alone in the surveillance video.

Police say there are no signs of foul play in the case. But, the Santa Barbara Police Department is still asking for help in locating Zachman.

Zachman is 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. Her car is a 2008 white Mazda 3.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Zachman’s whereabouts to contact the police department at (805) 897-2347.

