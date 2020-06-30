Three people killed in Templeton car crash
June 29, 2020
Three people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a tree Monday night in Templeton, according to Cal Fire.
At about 9:30 p.m., a vehicle traveling at a high-rate of speed crashed into a tree on Neal Springs Road near Deer View Lane, ejecting at least one person. Responders pronounced three people dead at the scene of the crash.
Cal Fire responded to the crash because of smoke coming from the vehicle.
Officials have not yet disclosed the identities of the deceased victims or the cause of the crash.
