Body found in Morro Bay identified, foul play not suspected

July 17, 2020

Morro Bay police have identified the man found in the middle of a roadway early Monday morning as Matthew Martin Gardiner, 31, and officials now say foul play is not suspected in his death. [KSBY]

Shortly before 3 a.m., a 911 caller reported a man lying in the street. Morro Bay police officers arrived at the scene and discovered Gardiner’s body.

Initially, officers determined Gardiner died under suspicious circumstances and launched an investigation. An autopsy, however, found no signs of foul play.

Police say Gardiner had underlying health issues, which were complicated by substance abuse. Gardiner may have been from out of the area.

